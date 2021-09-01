1 injured in shooting at Mt Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; campus is secure, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A school shooting shut down a high school in Winston-Salem.

There is a large police presence at the school.

Sherwood Forest Elementary is also on lockdown.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was a shooting on their Facebook page. One person was injured and all other students are safe, according to police.

Winston-Salem police has a hazardous devices unit on scene. They are actively looking for the suspect.

Police say the campus is secure.

Parents are asked to go to the Harris Teeter on Peacehaven Road.

A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.

“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said. 

FOX8 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.

