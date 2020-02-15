Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Some observers worry that this year’s census carries the same potential for mayhem as last month’s Iowa caucuses, except on an infinitely larger scale. Both events involve a large population, new technology that has not been thoroughly tested and an entire country waiting on the results. This is the first once-a-decade census in which most people are being encouraged to answer questions via the internet. Census workers who knock on the doors of homes will use smartphones and a new mobile app to relay answers. Some watchdog agencies and lawmakers are concerned about whether the systems are ready for prime time.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

LATEST STORIES: