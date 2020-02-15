Shift to digital census raises fear of Iowa-like breakdown

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Some observers worry that this year’s census carries the same potential for mayhem as last month’s Iowa caucuses, except on an infinitely larger scale. Both events involve a large population, new technology that has not been thoroughly tested and an entire country waiting on the results. This is the first once-a-decade census in which most people are being encouraged to answer questions via the internet. Census workers who knock on the doors of homes will use smartphones and a new mobile app to relay answers. Some watchdog agencies and lawmakers are concerned about whether the systems are ready for prime time.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories