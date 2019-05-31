Shelter dog becomes K9 officer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (CNN) — The New Haven Police Department in Missouri welcome a new officer this week.

Two-year-old pitbull mix Jet, rescued from an animal shelter, joined the force on Thursday.

According to Jet’s handler, Officer Kyle Walters, an organization called Animal Farm Foundation chose Jet because of his loving temperament and willingness to work. The foundation even paid for Jet’s training.

Walters says the K9 will serve New Haven and nearby communities by sniffing out illegal drugs.

“Heroin, meth, marijuana, and cocaine. He can ID any of those four,” Walters said. “He’s imprinted, and he knows them very well. He can search vehicles, houses, buses, pretty much anything that he can get into.”

Jet is also an ambassador for the New Haven Police Department. He’ll make public appearances at schools and other events.