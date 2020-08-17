Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS and mail-in voting

(CNN Newsource) – A legal battle may be brewing for the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service.

Several states, including Colorado, North Carolina and Virginia are considering their options against the administration amid concerns about the post office’s new operational changes.

There are fears that the changes could slow mail service during the 2020 presidential election, and presumably cause problems with mail-in voting.Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

“We will not be deterred by Donald Trump’s blatant attempts to undermine the integrity of our elections. We are exploring all options available to ensure everyone’s vote is counted,” Massachussetts Attorney General Maura Healey told CNN in a statement on Sunday.

