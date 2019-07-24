Senator Warren’s new bill would cancel student loan debt for millions

(CNN Newsource) — Senator Elizabeth Warren introduced a student loan debt forgiveness bill Tuesday. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s measure would wipe out $50,000 worth of debt for households earning less than $100,000 a year. That covers 95 percent of the 45 million Americans who are carrying student debt.

Households earning up to $250,000 are also covered on a rolling scale that reduces the amount of forgiveness as income increases.

Warren’s campaign says the debt relief would cost about $640 billion and a proposed wealth tax would cover the expense. Warren is partnering with South Carolina Representative James Clyburn who will sponsor companion legislation in the house.

Senator Bernie Sanders also has a student debt cancellation proposal. His proposal wipes out all $1.6 billion in outstanding debt. He says it would be paid for by a tax on Wall Street speculation.

