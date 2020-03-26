Senate passes $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to coronavirus pandemic; House vote later this week

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Senate passed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue package in response to coronavirus pandemic; the House vote is expected later this week.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby from Alabama applauded Senate passage of H.R. 748, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This major legislation contains $2 trillion in funding to bring critical relief and provide resources to the American people during this pandemic.

“This comprehensive package will bring much-needed relief for the people of Alabama and our nation during this mounting emergency,” said Senator Shelby. “I am glad we have finally been able to advance these resources and help protect Americans throughout the country. I am confident that this legislation will pave the way for us to overcome the current economic and public health crisis we are facing, allowing us to emerge stronger on the other side.”

Senator Doug Jones of Alabama said in a video the bill will get more money to working people, small businesses and health care workers on the front lines.

Tonight, the Senate came together to pass a much stronger, bipartisan bill that will get more money to working folks, small businesses, and our health care workers on the front lines—but this won't be our last step.



In the meantime, take care of yourselves & each other, folks. pic.twitter.com/uEvtdtP4hE — Doug Jones (@SenDougJones) March 26, 2020

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida also applauded the bill’s passage.

“Communities across Florida and our nation are reeling from this unprecedented crisis, and today the Senate acted on an unprecedented response to provide relief to Americans, small businesses, and our economy,” Rubio said. “Our bipartisan small business package, which was included, will provide emergency relief so that millions of American workers can keep their jobs and millions of small businesses can stay open. As our nation works to contain the spread of the coronavirus, I remain in close contact with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to ensure that Florida has the resources it needs during this public health crisis.”

U.S. Senator Rick Scott of Florida said he has some reservations about the provisions in the bill, but he’s glad to see the Senate come together and act.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi said the bill may require some fine-tuning, but it is what the people need at this time.

The CARES Act is all about alleviating human suffering. It is not perfect and may require fine-tuning, but it is what the people of Mississippi and this country need in these unprecedented times. #COVID19 https://t.co/xgb4X31Plp pic.twitter.com/X7uRYQPOS3 — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) March 26, 2020

