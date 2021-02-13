Senate leadership reacts to Trump’s acquittal in second impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Minutes after voting to acquit former President Donald Trump of the sole impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, members of Senate leadership took to the floor to react.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is still “no question” that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the deadly attack.

McConnell said Saturday he could not vote to convict Trump because he is “constitutionally not eligible for conviction” because he is no longer president.

He added that a conviction would have created a dangerous precedent that would give the Senate power to convict private political rivals and bar them from holding future office.

McConnell added that impeachment is a “narrow tool for a narrow purpose.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, took to the Senate floor to decry the acquittal of the former president. He applauded the seven Republicans who joined all 50 Democrats in voting to convict Trump.

Schumer called the day of the riot the “final, terrible legacy” of Trump and said the stain of his actions will never be “washed away.”

The Senate voted 57-43 on Saturday to acquit Trump. A conviction required 67 votes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.