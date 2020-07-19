Semi-truck hauling cookie dough catches fire on Tennessee highway

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A semi-truck carrying cookie dough became fully engulfed in flames on a Tennessee highway Sunday morning, according to WKRN.
According to the Coble Fire Department, the accident happened on I-40 westbound near mile marker 158.
Hickman County Emergency Management Coble Fire and Bucksnort Fire responded and the fire is contained.
There were no injuries and the road is scheduled to be open by 10 a.m.
LATEST STORIES
- Helicopter spotted working on RSA Tower
- Baldwin pastor talks about tough decision to temporarily suspend in-person service
- Former Mayor of Prichard announces candidacy
- UPDATE: Cause to why 800 without power on Dauphin Island
- Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement in New York