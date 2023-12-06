NEW YORK (WPIX) — Music mogul Sean Combs is one of three men accused of gang-raping a Michigan teen after flying her to his studio in New York City 20 years ago, according to a new lawsuit.

The alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe in court papers, claims she was brutally raped by Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre, and a third unidentified man in Combs’ Manhattan studio in 2003 when she was 17, according to the civil suit filed in Manhattan Federal Court.

Pierre initially met the teen at a Detroit lounge where he allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him in the bathroom before they flew to New York City on a private jet, according to court papers.

Combs, who was 34 at the time, convinced the girl to come to New York during a phone conversation, she claimed.

After arriving at the studio, the teen was allegedly supplied with drugs and alcohol before Combs, the unidentified third man, and then Pierre took turns assaulting her, according to the filing. Combs allegedly watched as the unidentified man raped the teen as she begged him to stop, lawyers said.

The girl also alleges Pierre violently forced her to perform a sex act to the point where she was choking and struggling to breathe, according to court papers. When he was done, Pierre left the teen in pain on the studio’s bathroom floor.

After the attack, she was flown back to Michigan, lawyers said.

“Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships,” according to the filing.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

Combs has been named in several other lawsuits concerning similar allegations. The entertainer has denied the “awful” claims, saying the women were out for money and damaging his reputation.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” Combs said in a statement.

Last month, Combs stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt after three women sued him for alleged sexual assault. Among those was R&B singer Cassie, who accused Combs of raping and abusing her for nearly a decade. The two parties settled a day later.

Two additional lawsuits were filed. In late November, another alleged victim, identified only as Jane Doe, accused Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of taking turns raping her and a friend in New York City over three decades ago.

Another lawsuit was filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who also alleged that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her while she was a student at Syracuse University in 1991.

KTLA’s Christine Samra contributed to this report.