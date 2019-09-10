Scientists rethink Alzheimer’s, diversifying the drug search

In this Aug. 14, 2019 photo provided by the University of Kentucky, Donna Wilcock, of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, holds a brain in her lab in Lexington, Ky. She says that contrary to popular perception, “there are a lot of changes that happen in the aging brain that lead to dementia in addition to plaques and tangles.” (Mark Cornelison/University of Kentucky via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists are rethinking Alzheimer’s disease in the wake of a string of disappointing drug failures.

For years, the goal was to stop buildup of sticky plaques that are a hallmark of the mind-robbing disease. The drug flops made clear other things are playing a role, too.

Now there’s a new focus — diversity — as researchers explore multiple novel ways of attacking a disease too complex for a one-size-fits-all solution.

It’s not clear if these fresh starts will pan out. But high on the list are ways of targeting immune cells in the brain, fighting inflammation, even asking if simmering infections play a role.