Schools install bullet-proof doors amidst the recent mass shootings

Bullet-proof doors can now be found inside of schools in New Jersey.

The 150-pound doors cost $2,500 each, and once the lock is turned 12 steel bars are engaged.

The door also consists of bullet-resistant glass.

The Harrington Park School District in New Jersey bought more than 50 of them.

The superintendent said it’s all about creating a safe environment for students.

“We’re starting to add more militarization into our schools and at the end of the day, schools are for learning, Adam Fried, Harrington Park Superintendent said. “At the end of the day, they’re about math and science and laughing and, for me, I think this was my answer to create that safe room environment.”

Other school districts have taken notice to the new additions, and are putting in orders for the doors too.