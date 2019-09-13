School bus driver comforts boy by holding his hand on his first day of school

AUGUSTA, Wis. (CNN) – We’ve all been there, first-day-of-school jitters for a four-year-old boy in Wisconsin.

Amy Johnson snapped the photo of her son, Axel, last week.

The photo shows the bus driver, identified as Isabel Lane, holding Axel’s hand.

When Axel got on the bus, he started to cry a little scared for his first day of school.

“Buddy, you got this and will have so much fun,” Lane said. Then she stuck her hand behind her seat and he grabbed on by the time they got to the end of the road he’d stopped crying.