School bus driver charged with DUI after 4-vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (CNN) — Police arrested a school bus driver for DUI after they say she caused a four-vehicle accident with kids on board her bus.

Police say 58-year-old Susan Lipscomb was behind the wheel of a special needs bus in Charleston, W. Va., Thursday morning. She rear-ended a car on a highway, causing it to catch on fire. There were six children on her bus at the time. Two of them were taken to the hospital with injuries that appear to be not life-threatening.

The driver of the car she hit suffered first-degree burns.

Authorities say Lipscomb failed a sobriety test on the scene. She has been a bus driver with Kanawha County Schools for more than 14 years. She is now facing multiple charges.

