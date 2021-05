ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) -- Florida Circuit Court Judge Jan Shackelford has sentenced John Thomas Puckett after he led multiple law enforcement agencies on a drug-influenced multi-state chase which resulted in two injured Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The chase happened on May 12, 2020, when Puckett led the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase in a vehicle stolen out of Mobile, Alabama. Puckett crossed into Florida at over one hundred miles an hour. During the chase, the State Attorney's Office says he passed numerous cars in a reckless manner, at times passing on the shoulder of the interstate. At that time, Florida had established a COVID-19 checkpoint at the weigh station. Puckett drove over the traffic cones to pass the checkpoint at high speed and ultimately crashed near exit #5 at Nine Mile Road. The vehicle he had stolen in Mobile was heavily damaged as a result of the crash. Two FHP troopers received serious injuries during a collision that occurred during the chase.