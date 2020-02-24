Sanders would use wealth tax for universal child care, pre-K

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders has joined fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren in proposing that a “wealth tax” can finance government-funded child care from infancy through age 3, then provide universal pre-kindergarten after that.

Fresh off his win in Nevada, the Vermont senator called the nation’s child care and early education “an international embarrassment” while unveiling a plan Monday he said would fix it. His proposal would provide a minimum of 10 hours of daily child care. Sanders previously proposed an annual wealth tax starting at 1% on households worth $32 million or more and increasing to 8% on fortunes of at least $10 billion. Warren’s signature wealth tax, which kicks in on fortunes worth $50-plus million and would also fund universal child care.

