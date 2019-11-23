Sam’s Club offering 6 straight days of samples

National

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heading to Sam’s Club this weekend? Might want to put on your stretchy pants before you do. The retail warehouse is hosting six straight days of food sampling.

All of the favorite Thanksgiving meal staples will be on full display for tasting, including turkey, ham, green bean casserole, stuffing, salad, mashed potatoes and more.

Customers will also be able to test out Member’s Mark appetizers like bacon-wrapped shrimp, bacon-wrapped tenderloin and lobster crostini. Member’s Mark apple, pumpkin and pecan pies will also be out on display.

Samples vary each day and will be served between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday through Wednesday.

For the nearest Sam’s Club location, click here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories