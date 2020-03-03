Saints, Pelicans owner pays for 21 Disney World trips for Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home residents

Gayle Benson, who owns the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, gifted 21 residents of the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home with a paid trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando Friday, according to New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans Corporate Communications and Legends Manager Jordy Spitale.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florence man charged with hundreds of counts of distributing child pornography
- Resurgent Biden starts Super Tuesday with big Virginia win
- Watch Live: Sanders picks up Vermont, Biden wins Virginia
- Coronavirus aftershocks: Border factories run low on supplies from China, send hundreds of workers home
- President Trump tours vaccine lab at National Institutes of Health