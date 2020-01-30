Saints helped shape accused clergy list, victim lawyers say

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. The Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area’s Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The New Orleans Saints maintain their PR work on the area’s Roman Catholic sexual abuse crisis was “minimal.” But attorneys suing the church allege hundreds of confidential Saints emails show the team actively helping decide “which names should or should not” be included in the archdiocese’s list of credibly accused clergy. That list has become a key point in the controversy surrounding the team since news of the Saints emails broke last week. An AP analysis of the list of 57 credibly accused clergy found it underestimated the actual number by at least 20.

