Rochester police release video timeline of events leading to Daniel Prude encounter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department on Friday released a 23-minute timeline of Daniel Prude’s activity leaving Chicago and leading up to his encounter with Rochester police on March 23.

This video was edited by the Rochester Police Department, cut from around 4 hours of raw footage. With more than 3 hours of footage omitted from the edit, it does not depict a complete sequence of events before, during, or after the department’s March 23 encounter with Daniel Prude.

News 8 is still reviewing the video. More information will be added to this article as it becomes available.