Robber: ‘I’m sorry, bro’ after being shot by guard

HOUSTON (CNN) — Dramatic surveillance video shows a security guard chasing after a suspected game-room robber in Houston.

Detectives say when the robber left the illegal game room with money, a security guard followed and started firing at him.

A surveillance system didn’t just capture the accused robber getting shot in southeast Houston. The footage captured the man screaming out an apology, after a bullet entered his leg.

“I’m sorry, bro!” the man said.

The violent confrontation unfolded in front of the tattoo & piercing place known as Fresh Ink.

“I just thought hearing ‘I’m sorry,’ was funny like, don’t shoot, don’t shoot again. Something else. Not I’m sorry,” Fresh Ink owner Thomas Mattox said.

Mattox says his shop was closed when it all went down Monday morning. When he rolled back his cameras, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“Obviously, it is making me more fortified with my security,” Mattox said. “My cameras, burglar bars, making sure I have my firearm on me at all times .. making sure myself, my staff were protected.”

The crisp, clean video showed the injured man get into this white car, with his legs up in the air.

A nearby eyewitness says within seconds, the suspected robber left the parking lot.

“It was a lady because I heard the scream afterwards, when I saw the cameras I heard the scream of a female voice. She took him in the car and they just drive off. They drove off maybe to the hospital,” Mattox said.



“He is expected to survive from his injuries. He has been treated. He is in the hospital right now recovering from his injuries,” said Detective Gerald Robertson, HPD Robbery Division.

Robertson returned to the scene today. He says the injured man targeted an illegal game room.

“We have since interviewed him and as a result of that interview the case is still ongoing at this time,” Robertson said.

Once he’s out of the hospital, HPD says the remorseful man is headed to jail.