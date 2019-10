ORLANDO, FL (CNN) — Some scary moments for riders stuck on a Universal Orlando ride in Florida.

A Universal spokeswoman says the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster had a glitch. It stopped just before a big loop on the track.

Rescuers used platform lifts to help get riders off the roller coaster. Universal says the ride did exactly what it is supposed to do when a glitch happens, which is come to a complete stop.

There were no reports of injuries.