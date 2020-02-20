Retail worker returns Valentine’s Day card filled with $5,000 cash

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (CNN) — When a retail worker found $5,000 in cash at work, she could have easily pocketed the money.

That’s not what one Kentucky woman did, bringing her good karma on the day to celebrate love.

For Katrina ‘Deanie’ Thomas, it is one ‘thank you’ card that was worth every penny of five grand!

“When I went to pick it up, it was awful heavy,” Thomas said.

$5,000 in cash, left on the floor in front of her work station inside the Maysville ‘Rural King.’ And she didn’t even think twice.

“God put me here to put it back. He was the one that directed me to give it back,” Thomas said.

Her co-workers could’ve told you all along that’s what she would’ve done.

“Everything she does, she does 100 percent. It was not a shock at all that she turned it in,” said coworker Andrea Livingood.

The good deed left her husband of 42 years beaming with pride.

“I was proud she turned it back in. Somebody really needed the money,” Randall Thomas said.

And a reward would follow, consisting of flowers, candy, and, of course, that card, hand-delivered by the person who accidentally dropped the envelope, with a little something extra … a big hug.

It could’ve been someone else who didn’t turn it in, but it was Thomas who did, showing she was all heart on February 14.

“On Valentine’s Day, they got a Valentine’s gift back,” Thomas said. All thanks to a saint everyone calls Deanie.

