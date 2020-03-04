Resurgent Biden starts Super Tuesday with big Virginia win

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during his primary election night rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after winning the South Carolina primary. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary. Front-runner Bernie Sanders looked for an early home-state win in Vermont.

Voting was still occurring Tuesday in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California. Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sanders and Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday. The billionaire Bloomberg is a wild card.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

LATEST STORIES: