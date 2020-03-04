Resurgent Biden starts Super Tuesday with big Virginia win

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden has notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary. Front-runner Bernie Sanders looked for an early home-state win in Vermont.
Voting was still occurring Tuesday in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California. Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.
A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sanders and Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday. The billionaire Bloomberg is a wild card.
