Rescue group: Cowboy hat-wearing pigeon dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local pigeon rescue group, Lofty Hopes, says one of the pigeons that had a cowboy hat glued to its head has died. “Billie the Pidge” died from an undetected illness, the group said.
The rescue group says the fumes from the glue could have poisoned it.
According to Lofty Hopes, pigeons have a very fragile respiratory system. A veterinarian had to trim the bird’s feathers to get the hat off.
Several other birds the rescue found also had hats glued on their heads, including “Coolamity Jane” and “Cluck Norris.”
It is still unknown who put the hats on the birds.
