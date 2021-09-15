Republicans Criticize the Biden Administration on Afghanistan

Republicans are ramping up their attack on the Biden Administration over its handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.



General Austin Scott Miller, the former commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, briefed Senators yesterday and for Republicans it only added fuel to the fire.



GOP senators left a classified briefing Tuesday with plenty to say about the Biden administration’s response to the Afghan government collapse and the evacuation efforts that followed.



Alabama Senator, Tommy Tuberville, questioned whether the withdrawal was a military or political decision…

And Mississippi Senator, Roger Wicker, said they learned more during the closed meeting with the former commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan.



President Biden has said he based the decision to end the military mission on the unanimous recommendation of his civilian and military advisers.



And Tennessee Senator, Marsha Blackburn, warned leaving behind American citizens, Green Card holders and Afghan allies sends the wrong message to the rest of the world.

But during back-to-back hearings on the Hill this week, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, defended the administration’s response.

Blinken said the President inherited the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan to make it happen.

These lawmakers will get a chance to grill the defense secretary, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the Centcom commander during Afghanistan hearings at the end of the month.