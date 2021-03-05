Reports: NY officials altered count of nursing home deaths

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times report that the true number of people who had died in nursing homes in New York was altered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aides in a state Health Department report in July.

The newspapers cited documents and anonymous sources in reporting that the aides pushed state health officials to alter the public report so that only residents who died inside long-term care facilities, and not those who became ill there and later died at a hospital, were counted. The report was released as the Democratic governor’s administration faced criticism over its March 25 directive that sent thousands of recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories