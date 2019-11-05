Reports: Man stabbed to death in Maryland over Popeyes chicken sandwich

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WKRG) — A man was fatally stabbed Monday night outside of a Popeyes in Prince George’s County, Maryland during a fight over a chicken sandwich.

CBS-affiliate WUSA reports Prince George Police found the man with multiple stabs wounds in the parking lot of the restaurant on Livingston Road. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

NBC Washington reports sources told police the man was stabbed during a fight over the chicken sandwich.

No other details were immediately available in the case.