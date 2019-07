ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (WKRG) — According to a report from the Orange County Register, a 19-year-old man from Pensacola was hit and killed by a driver in Tustin, California over the weekend.

The OC Register reports the man, identified as Trace Goodwin, was found lying in the road at Jamboree Road and West Drive at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The report says an investigation found Goodwin had walked onto the road and was hit by a car. Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene.