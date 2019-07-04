Report: Netflix to cut back smoking depictions

(CNN) — Netflix says it will cut back on depictions of smoking in its productions.

The announcement comes after a report from the anti-smoking group “Truth Initiative.”

It said there was a 44-percent increase in smoking depictions in the second season of “Stranger Things.”

In the group’s inaugural study, the show’s first season had the highest number of tobacco depictions of the shows looked at.

The report also found other Netflix shows that were popular among young people showed more smoking and use of tobacco products in recent seasons, including “Orange is the New Black,” “House of Cards,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

In response to the report, Netflix says it will exclude shots of smoking or e-cigarette use in all shows TV-14 and below, or in movies rated PG-13 and belowk, except for “historical or factual accuracy.”

Netflix will also start including smoking information as a part of its ratings.