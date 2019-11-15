Report: Jeff Bezos interested in buying the Seahawks

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Bezos announced the Climate Pledge, setting a goal to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

SEATTLE (Q13 FOX) — The Seahawks aren’t for sale, but Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly interested in buying the team, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The Post (also owned by Bezos) says Bezos has spent a lot of time with NFL owners, and owners are very open to welcoming the world’s richest man to the elite club.

Bezos was at this year’s Super Bowl in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s luxury suite. He was photographed with the Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin, better known as “the Griffin brothers” who both play for the Seahawks.

Bezos’ interest in owning the Seahawks reportedly emerged last year, when Seahawks owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died of complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Allen bought the Seahawks in 1997, and his sister Jody Allen took ownership of the team when he died.

Among the NFL owners who support Bezos’ bid for a pro sports team is Patriots owner Robert Kraft. From the Post:

It is rare for an owner to publicly solicit a bid on a team. But the public expression of support for Bezos from Kraft, one of the league’s most influential owners, could indicate the relative ease the Amazon chief would have generating the 24 votes among the 32 owners needed to ratify any franchise sale.

