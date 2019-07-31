Report: Bin Laden’s son killed

(CNN) — An official says the United States government believes Hamza Bin Laden, the son of Osama Bin Laden is dead. U.S. officials had been working for some time to confirm the death of Hamza Bin Laden and have recently received evidence that they believe corroborates his death.

The U.S. government earlier this year accused Hamza of seeking to encourage attacks against the us. The New York Times reports Hamza was killed in an operation within the last two years.



The state department said items seized from Osama Bin Laden’s hiding place in Pakistan where he was killed in 2011 – indicated he was grooming Hamza to replace him as Al Qaeda’s leader.