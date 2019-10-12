Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s favorite Halloween candy, poll shows

 (CNN) – A new Monmouth University poll has found that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are Halloween’s most popular candy.

The poll surveyed 1,161 adults 18 years and older and asked them about their top Halloween treats, according to CNN.

The poll found that 36% of those asked said they loved Reese’s Cups, while 19% said they liked Snickers, which came in second place.

M&M’s came in third place, with 11%.

The other five candies in the poll received 6 percent or less of the votes. They include Hershey bars, Skittles, Starburst, Tootsie Pops, and Candy Corn.

