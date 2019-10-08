Red Tide and fish kills reported on Gulf Coast

NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the weekend, red tide made a comeback.

The harmful algae was reported in the waters off Collier County, leading to massive fish kills.

Officials are waiting to see whether the bloom will impact the bay area.

If you’re visiting beaches across Naples, word is spreading that an unwanted guest has taken up residence- red tide.

Last week, Florida Fish and Wildlife detected the harmful algae off the waters of Collier and Lee counties.

Over the weekend, it led to massive fish kills, and county crews scrambled to keep the beaches clean.

Not only is it an unwelcome sight, it’s making people nervous. Last year, this area was hit hard by the bloom before it made its way north to the bay area.

Across Naples, people still went to the beach, but some were cautious.

“There’s people that have asthma that probably should not be down here,” said visitor Danette Sorenson.

“You look down the beach line and it didn’t seem bad, so we’re going to be here regardless,” said Wayne Sorenson.

Right now, officials are still not able to predict the intensity of the bloom or whether it will make its way to Tampa Bay.

At the moment the worst concentrations are only found off Collier County.

Testing will be done throughout the week, but after last year’s bloom, these people feel like they can handle anything.

“Been there, done that,” said Wayne Sorenson.

Officials will continue to keep tabs on this bloom.

