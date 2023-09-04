(WDTN/NEXSTAR) — If you have any Banquet frozen meals in your freezer, you may want to keep reading.

Conagra Brands is recalling 245,366 pounds of Banquet chicken strip items (Courtesy of USDA)

Conagra Brands is recalling around 245,366 pounds of frozen Banquet chicken strip entrée products. The food could potentially be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic pieces, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Affected products were produced on June 20, and July 11 and 17, 2023.

The affected products are:

8.9 ounce cartons with one entrée of Banquet Chicken Strips Meal



Best if used by dates are DEC 11 2024, JAN 01 2025 or JAN 07 2025



Lot numbers (printed on sides of carton) include 5009317120, 5009319220 or 5009319820

If you see the establish number of “EST. P-9” on the side of the carton, the product is included in the recall.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says it was notified after a customer complaint and reported oral injury.

USDA

If you have any of these items, you’re advised to either throw it away or return it to the store where you purchased it. Consumers should not eat the affected products, the USDA warns.

If you have any questions, you can either call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at (800) 921-7404 or send an email to consumer.care@conagra.com. For health and medical questions, contact your healthcare provider.