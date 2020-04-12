RECALL | 130,000 pounds of frozen meals may contain small rocks, USDA says

National
WASHINGTON (SBG) – The USDA has recalled over 130,000 pounds of frozen chicken bowl meals because the products may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks.

Officials say the frozen meals were made on January 23, 2020 by Conagra Brands, Inc., and the following products are subject to recall:

  • 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.
  • 9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

Look for establishment number “P115” printed on the package. These items were shipped to locations around the U.S. and exported to Canada, according to the USDA.

You are urged not to consume these products and throw them away immediately.

