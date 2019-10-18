‘Real’ Barbie Malibu dream house on Airbnb for $60 per night

MALIBU (CNN) — Have you ever wanted to be a real life Malibu Barbie?

In celebration of Barbie’s 60th anniversary, Mattel has created a real Malibu Barbie dream house, complete with a slide and infinity pool.

The life size dream house is available to rent for only $60 per night on Airbnb.

One lucky fan and three friends can book a very special two night booking, which opens on Oct. 23, so set your alarm to snag this dream.

The house is, of course, pink and right on the beach.

The closets are even stocked with life size Barbie dress-up outfits.

The lucky winner will also get to visit with some inspirational women and get a celebrity-style makeover that would make Barbie proud.