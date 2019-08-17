Rapper feud led to killing of 9-year-old girl

DALLAS (CNN) — A Texas man is in jail for fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl in her home.

Police say 19-year-old Tyrese Simmons went to the apartment complex where the girl lived to confront another man who lives in a different unit.

Both men are reportedly rappers and had shared disparaging remarks about each other on social media.

Simmons allegedly went to the back of the complex Wednesday and opened fire when the man he came to confront did not come out of his apartment.

A bullet struck 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennet in the head, killing her.

She had just gotten her nails done for the first day of school.

Simmons is in jail on a $500,000 bail.