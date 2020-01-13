Rapper, Cardi B, says she wants to be a politician

(CNN) – Cardi B for senator?

The Grammy Award-winning rapper tweeted over the weekend that she’s interested in being a politician… and that she’d share more details soon.

Cardi B said on Twitter Sunday… “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I … have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and i can shake the table.”

This isn’t the first time the rapper has shown an interest in politics.

Over the summer, she partnered with Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders.

They made a campaign video in which she asked him questions submitted by her fans — ranging from dreamers to police brutality to wages.

In 2018, Cardi B told GQ Magazine she loves political science, government and is “obsessed” with presidents and how the system works.

LATEST STORIES: