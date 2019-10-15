1  of  3
“Rage Yoga” incorporates cursing and alcohol

KANSAS CITY (CNN) — While traditional yoga focuses on deep breathing, meditation and soothing poses, a new adaptation taps into the opposite — Loud outbursts, cursing, and a lot of attitude.

“It’s a little bit different than your traditional yoga,” participant Amanda Kauffman said. “You have dim lights, you have soft music, this is complete opposite. It’s yoga with an attitude basically.”

In rage yoga, Kauffman says they listen to loud, explicit music, yell, scream, and anything else they can think to do to rid themselves of negative energy.

“Well first off I get a beer with it, but the idea of also kind of incorporating the stress release of like yelling or screaming or flipping somebody off, you know what I mean?” Hillary Luppino said.

Rage yoga got its start in Canada, believe it or not, so don’t be surprised if there isn’t a class in your area yet.

