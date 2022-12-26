MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many of our favorite celebrities from over the years have passed away since the beginning of 2022. All of their deaths tug on their fan’s heartstrings.

Now that 2022 is coming to a close, we want to look back and remember the celebrities who have passed on. The following is the list of celebrities who passed away in 2022.

NameJob TitleCause of deathAge
Queen Elizabeth IIMonarch“Old Age”96
Sidney PoitierActorHeart failure94
Anne HecheActressCar Crash53
James CaanActorHeart Attack82
Sacheen LittlefeatherActress, ActivistBreast Cancer75
Olivia Newton-JohnActress, SingerBreast Cancer73
Jerry Lee LewisSingerNatural Causes87
Monica VittiActressAlzheimer Complications90
Bob SagetActorBlunt Head Trauma65
Loretta LynnSingerNatural Causes90
Leslie JordanActorMedical Complications, Car Crash65
Gilbert GottfriedComedianHeart Complications67
Angela LansburyActressNatural Causes96
CoolioRapperCardiac Arrest59
Kirstie AlleyActressColon Cancer71
Paul SorvinoActorNatural Causes83
Christine McVieSingerIllness79
Ray LiottaActorNatural Causes67
Wolfgang PetersenDirectorPancreatic Cancer81
Estelle HarrisActressNatural Causes93
Naomi JuddSingerSuicide76
Nichelle NicholsActressHeart Failure89
Douglas TrumbullDirectorMesothelioma 79
Meat LoafSingerUnknown74
Robert MorseBroadway StarHeart Failure90
Taylor HawkinsDrummerUnknown50
Louise FletcherActressNatural Causes88
Ivan ReitmanComedy DirectorNatural Causes75
Peter BogdanovichDirectorParkinson’s Disease82
William Hurt ActorProstate Cancer71
Jean-Luc GodardActorAssisted Suicide91
Irene CaraSingerUnknown 63
Louie AndersonComedianLymphoma68
Aaron CarterSingerUnknown34