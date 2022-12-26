MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many of our favorite celebrities from over the years have passed away since the beginning of 2022. All of their deaths tug on their fan’s heartstrings.
Now that 2022 is coming to a close, we want to look back and remember the celebrities who have passed on. The following is the list of celebrities who passed away in 2022.
|Name
|Job Title
|Cause of death
|Age
|Queen Elizabeth II
|Monarch
|“Old Age”
|96
|Sidney Poitier
|Actor
|Heart failure
|94
|Anne Heche
|Actress
|Car Crash
|53
|James Caan
|Actor
|Heart Attack
|82
|Sacheen Littlefeather
|Actress, Activist
|Breast Cancer
|75
|Olivia Newton-John
|Actress, Singer
|Breast Cancer
|73
|Jerry Lee Lewis
|Singer
|Natural Causes
|87
|Monica Vitti
|Actress
|Alzheimer Complications
|90
|Bob Saget
|Actor
|Blunt Head Trauma
|65
|Loretta Lynn
|Singer
|Natural Causes
|90
|Leslie Jordan
|Actor
|Medical Complications, Car Crash
|65
|Gilbert Gottfried
|Comedian
|Heart Complications
|67
|Angela Lansbury
|Actress
|Natural Causes
|96
|Coolio
|Rapper
|Cardiac Arrest
|59
|Kirstie Alley
|Actress
|Colon Cancer
|71
|Paul Sorvino
|Actor
|Natural Causes
|83
|Christine McVie
|Singer
|Illness
|79
|Ray Liotta
|Actor
|Natural Causes
|67
|Wolfgang Petersen
|Director
|Pancreatic Cancer
|81
|Estelle Harris
|Actress
|Natural Causes
|93
|Naomi Judd
|Singer
|Suicide
|76
|Nichelle Nichols
|Actress
|Heart Failure
|89
|Douglas Trumbull
|Director
|Mesothelioma
|79
|Meat Loaf
|Singer
|Unknown
|74
|Robert Morse
|Broadway Star
|Heart Failure
|90
|Taylor Hawkins
|Drummer
|Unknown
|50
|Louise Fletcher
|Actress
|Natural Causes
|88
|Ivan Reitman
|Comedy Director
|Natural Causes
|75
|Peter Bogdanovich
|Director
|Parkinson’s Disease
|82
|William Hurt
|Actor
|Prostate Cancer
|71
|Jean-Luc Godard
|Actor
|Assisted Suicide
|91
|Irene Cara
|Singer
|Unknown
|63
|Louie Anderson
|Comedian
|Lymphoma
|68
|Aaron Carter
|Singer
|Unknown
|34