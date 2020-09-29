Purging Texas city’s water system of brain-eating microbe to take 60 days

Infectious form of the parasite Naegleria fowleri (Getty Images)

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — A Houston-area official says it will take 60 days to ensure a city drinking water system is purged of a deadly, microscopic parasite that led to warnings over the weekend not to drink tap water.

Josiah McIntyre. (Courtesy of Maria Castillo via AP)

Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said Monday that three of 11 samples of the city’s water indicated preliminary positive results for the naegleria fowleri microbe.

One sample came from the home of Josiah McIntyre, a 6-year-old boy whom doctors said died earlier this month after being infected with the parasite.

Mundo says Lake Jackson residents are urged to boil their tap water before using it.

