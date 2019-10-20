Publix releases Sub themed merchandise

(CNN) — Do you love Publix, and in particular, the supermarket chain’s sub sandwiches? Now, there’s a new way to show your affection.

Publix has just released a new line of clothing and accessories. There’s a shirt that displays the store’s popular sub combo. Other items include sandals, a fanny pack, as well as lounge pants.

You can also find socks and polo shirts in Publix green, along with other items.

The gear is available on the Publix company store website. Prices range from $9.95 to $29.95.