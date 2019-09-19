Publix chicken tender sub on sale this week

by: WFLA Staff

(WFLA) – Looking for a dinner deal? You may want to visit the Publix deli.

According to the weekly ad published by Publix on Thursday, all Publix chicken tender subs are on sale for $6.99.

But act quickly the deal lasts until Sept. 25.

