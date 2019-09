(CNN Newsource) — Publix has joined the growing list of stores asking customers to not openly carry guns.

Last week, Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, and CVS made similar announcements.

According to the Publix statement, the supermarket only wants law enforcement officials to carry their weapons.

Publix has more than 1,200 stores in seven states in the Southeast. Of those, only Florida and South Carolina are not traditional open carry states. Alabama allows open carry.