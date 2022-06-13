SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — Members of the Proud Boys organization disturbed a “Drag Queen Story Hour” event at the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. A group of men entered the library and shouted homophobic and transphobic slurs at the event’s host, police said.

Deputies responded to the library at about 1:30 p.m. for the report of a disturbance. The men were described to police as “extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety.” Children, parents and other community members were at the event.

Drag Queen Panda Dulce, the event’s host, told KRON4 that 8-10 men marched into the library, called her names and accused her of raping children. One of the men was wearing a shirt with an assault rifle and the words, “kill your local pedophile.”

Librarians asked the men to leave, Panda Dulce said, but they did not. A security guard then escorted Panda Dulce out of the room.

After arriving to the scene, deputies de-escalated the situation, ACSO said. Panda Dulce said the Proud Boys lingered outside the building after leaving. She had her partner bring makeup wipes and “boy clothes,” because she feared she would be targeted if she left in drag.

Police are conducting a hate crime investigation into the incident. ACSO described the Proud Boys as “a right wing hate group with anti-LGBTQ affiliations.” Over the past year, several Proud Boys, including the group’s leader, were charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, among other counts.

“Libraries are open to all and are places that foster inclusion of all our communities. Attempts to intimidate and silence others are not tolerated in libraries,” Alameda County Library said in a statement to KRON4. We are grateful to Panda Dulce for showing bravery and resilience and finishing the Storytime event. We will continue to celebrate Pride Month and offer programming that reflects the diverse voices and experiences of all our communities. We appreciate the support that has poured in from communities throughout the Bay Area.”

U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell responded to a tweet from KRON4 about the incident. He condemned the Proud Boys and said in another tweet that he would meet with law enforcement and the community this week.

“These “Proud Boys” are cowards. They’re not boys. They’re babies,” he said. “And they have nothing to be proud of. They will live every second of the rest of their pathetic lives steeped in shame. They are trying to bully the wrong people. We stand against hate in the East Bay.”