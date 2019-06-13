Protestors throw rocks at police after shooting near Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Frayser. There are reports of protestors throwing rocks at police.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, TBI agents are on the scene of the shooting in the 2000 block of Durham “involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service.”

Memphis Police said the US Marshal Service asked them to help regarding the shooting before 8pm Wednesday, but no MPD officer was involved in the shooting itself.

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service. PIO @TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide additional info when possible pic.twitter.com/ZR3BDtTKje — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019