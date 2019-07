PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) — Protesters sent a very visual image to Immigration and Customs Enforcement Friday.

Outside of the Portland, Ore., ICE facility, they poured 50 gallons of fake blood on the streets.

The demonstrators from Extinction Rebellion and Occupy ICE say it represents the blood of migrants that is on the hands of the agency.

They criticize ICE for the conditions at its detention facilities where undocumented migrants are being held.