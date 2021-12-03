PONTIAC, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — A Michigan prosecutor said the parents of the teen accused of killing four students at Oxford High School were summoned a few hours earlier after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, person bleeding and the words “help me.”

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald made the disclosure as she filed involuntary manslaughter charges against Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

Ethan Crumbley was returned to his classroom and later emerged from a bathroom, firing a gun at students in the hallway.

McDonald said the semi-automatic gun used in the shootings was purchased by James Crumbley last week and given to the teen.

McDonald said Jennifer Crumbley sent her son a text, saying “Ethan, don’t do it.”

Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Under Michigan law, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where harm or death was high. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder and terrorism, for the shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County, roughly 30 miles north of Detroit.

Four students were killed and seven more people were injured. Three were in hospitals in stable condition.

The superintendent for the district late Thursday posted a YouTube video where he said the teenager was called to the office before the shooting but, “No discipline was warranted.”

Tim Throne, leader of Oxford Community Schools, said the high school looks like a “war zone” and won’t be ready for weeks. But he repeatedly credited students and staff for how they responded to the violence.

“To say that I am still in shock and numb is probably an understatement. These events that have occurred will not define us,” Throne, grim-faced and speaking slowly, said in the 12-minute video.

“I want you to know that there’s been a lot of talk about the student who was apprehended, that he was called up to the office and all that kind of stuff. No discipline was warranted,” Throne said. “There are no discipline records at the high school. Yes, this student did have contact with our front office, and, yes, his parents were on campus Nov. 30.”

Throne said he couldn’t immediately release additional details.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.