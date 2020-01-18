Professor charged with spending almost $100,000 of grant money on strip clubs

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CNN) – A former Drexel University professor was arrested after prosecutors say he spent nearly $100,000 of grant money on strip clubs.

57-year-old Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, the former head of Drexel University’s electrical engineering department, was charged with theft Monday.

The professor spent almost thirty years at the school. According to state prosecutors, Nwankpa made several unapproved purchases between 2010 and 2017.

Nwankpa was released from custody after paying a $25,000 bail and surrendering his passport.

His preliminary hearing will be held on January 29th.

If convicted, Nwankpa could face up to 14 years in prison and pay up to $30,000 in fines.

LATEST STORIES