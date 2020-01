WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN)– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday.

The visit comes as President Trump prepares to release his pace plan for the Middle East.

The plan is meant to foster peace between Israel and Palestine.

Later this week, an Israeli parliamentary committee is scheduled to meet to discuss Netanyahu’s request for immunity after he was charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

